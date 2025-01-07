Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹796.2 and closed at ₹790.4, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹797.3 and a low of ₹765.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹290,956.1 crore, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718. The BSE volume for the day was 1,509,617 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|794.12
|Support 1
|761.87
|Resistance 2
|811.83
|Support 2
|747.33
|Resistance 3
|826.37
|Support 3
|729.62
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 19.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1509 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹797.3 & ₹765.05 yesterday to end at ₹775.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.