Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 938.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 949.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock on the last day opened at 940, reached a high of 950, and a low of 935.3 before closing at 938.15. The market capitalization stood at 363,932.42 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the low was 538. The BSE volume for the day was 148,502 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors reached a peak of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level at 950.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹938.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 950 & 935.3 yesterday to end at 938.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

