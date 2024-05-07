Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1017.1, with the highest price of ₹1020 and the lowest price of ₹1004.45. The closing price was ₹1013.8 with a market capitalization of ₹389279.07 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹474.6. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 525349 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 1.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|12
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 32.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 525 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1020 & ₹1004.45 yesterday to end at ₹1013.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!