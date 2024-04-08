Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1012.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1007.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened and closed at 1012 and 1012.05, respectively, with a high of 1012.05 and a low of 1004.45 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 385925.86 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1065.6 and 419.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 384700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1007.05, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1012.05

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 1007.05 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1012.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors on BSE had a trading volume of 384,700 shares with a closing price of 1012.05.

