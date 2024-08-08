Explore
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 1013.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors ended the day with an open price of 1036.75 and a close price of 1013.65. The stock had a high of 1050 and a low of 1015.1. The market capitalization was recorded at 392994.82 cr. The 52-week high was 1179.05 and the 52-week low was 591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 515791 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:15:47 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at 1030.75. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 69.35% to reach 1030.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.36%
3 Months-6.06%
6 Months10.14%
YTD31.86%
1 Year69.35%
08 Aug 2024, 09:02:33 AM IST

Tata Motors aims to match ICE rivals' prices to revitalize its EV sales with new Curvv SUV

The move is being seen as a strategy to boost the pull of the company's electric offerings amid a recent industry-wide slump in EV sales.

/companies/news/tata-motors-aims-to-match-ice-rivals-prices-to-revitalize-its-ev-sales-with-new-curvv-suv-sailesh-chandra-coupe-launch-11723041309696.html

08 Aug 2024, 08:47:43 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11046.47Support 11011.57
Resistance 21065.68Support 2995.88
Resistance 31081.37Support 3976.67
08 Aug 2024, 08:34:58 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 17.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy14161514
    Hold7564
    Sell2334
    Strong Sell2111
08 Aug 2024, 08:16:11 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15046 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 515 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1013.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1050 & 1015.1 yesterday to end at 1025.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

