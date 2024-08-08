Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors ended the day with an open price of ₹1036.75 and a close price of ₹1013.65. The stock had a high of ₹1050 and a low of ₹1015.1. The market capitalization was recorded at 392994.82 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1179.05 and the 52-week low was ₹591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 515791 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at ₹1030.75. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 69.35% to reach ₹1030.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.36%
|3 Months
|-6.06%
|6 Months
|10.14%
|YTD
|31.86%
|1 Year
|69.35%
The move is being seen as a strategy to boost the pull of the company's electric offerings amid a recent industry-wide slump in EV sales.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1046.47
|Support 1
|1011.57
|Resistance 2
|1065.68
|Support 2
|995.88
|Resistance 3
|1081.37
|Support 3
|976.67
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 17.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|14
|16
|15
|14
|Hold
|7
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 515 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1050 & ₹1015.1 yesterday to end at ₹1025.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.