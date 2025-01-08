Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹771 and closed at ₹775.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹797 and a low of ₹771 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹285,747.3 crore, Tata Motors continues to show resilience, despite its 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and low of ₹718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 678,173 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%
Tata Motors Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicates the potential for price decline in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹786, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹793.4
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹786 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹776.83 and ₹802.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹776.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 802.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.86%, currently trading at ₹786.60. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have increased by 0.84%, reaching ₹786.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, climbing to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.17%
|3 Months
|-9.97%
|6 Months
|-21.84%
|YTD
|7.17%
|1 Year
|0.84%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|802.83
|Support 1
|776.83
|Resistance 2
|812.92
|Support 2
|760.92
|Resistance 3
|828.83
|Support 3
|750.83
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 16.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14446 k
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 678 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹775.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹797 & ₹771 yesterday to end at ₹793.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.