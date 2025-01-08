Explore
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 793.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 786 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 771 and closed at 775.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 797 and a low of 771 during the day. With a market capitalization of 285,747.3 crore, Tata Motors continues to show resilience, despite its 52-week high of 1,179.05 and low of 718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 678,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:44:07 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%

Tata Motors Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicates the potential for price decline in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

08 Jan 2025, 09:37:44 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹786, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹793.4

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 786 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 776.83 and 802.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 776.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 802.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:22:18 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.86%, currently trading at 786.60. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have increased by 0.84%, reaching 786.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, climbing to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.17%
3 Months-9.97%
6 Months-21.84%
YTD7.17%
1 Year0.84%
08 Jan 2025, 08:50:51 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1802.83Support 1776.83
Resistance 2812.92Support 2760.92
Resistance 3828.83Support 3750.83
08 Jan 2025, 08:34:49 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 16.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy11111114
    Hold8897
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
08 Jan 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14446 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 678 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:01:37 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹775.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 797 & 771 yesterday to end at 793.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

