Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹999.75 and closed at ₹999.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1006 and the low was ₹990. The market capitalization stood at ₹380,833.66 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹585. The BSE volume for the day was 1,212,000 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1212 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1006 & ₹990 yesterday to end at ₹999.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend