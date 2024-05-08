Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -2.72 %. The stock closed at 1015.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 988.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1016, closed at 1015.8, with a high of 1017.45 and a low of 982.25. The market capitalization was 378,702.09 cr. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 478.45. The BSE volume was 337,111 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11010.22Support 1975.02
Resistance 21031.43Support 2961.03
Resistance 31045.42Support 3939.82
08 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 1.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67712
    Buy14131314
    Hold4553
    Sell4331
    Strong Sell1111
08 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9295 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 337 k.

08 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1015.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1017.45 & 982.25 yesterday to end at 1015.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

