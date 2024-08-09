Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 1025.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1041.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1035.7, closed at 1025.25, with a high of 1056.1 and a low of 1027.05. The market capitalization was 399,166.21 crore. The 52-week high was 1179.05 and the 52-week low was 591.67. The BSE volume was 783,879 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 15.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy14161514
    Hold7564
    Sell2334
    Strong Sell2111
09 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15373 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 783 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1025.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1056.1 & 1027.05 yesterday to end at 1041.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.