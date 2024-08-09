Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1035.7, closed at ₹1025.25, with a high of ₹1056.1 and a low of ₹1027.05. The market capitalization was ₹399,166.21 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1179.05 and the 52-week low was ₹591.67. The BSE volume was 783,879 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 15.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|14
|16
|15
|14
|Hold
|7
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 783 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1056.1 & ₹1027.05 yesterday to end at ₹1041.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.