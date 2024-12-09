Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹794.45 and closed at ₹792.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹818.70 and a low of ₹785.15 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹300,674.3 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹693.76, with a trading volume of 1,555,873 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹815.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹795.73 and ₹829.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹795.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 829.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹815.55. Over the past year, however, Tata Motors shares have seen a gain of 13.49%, reaching ₹815.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.68%, climbing to 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.86%
|3 Months
|-22.66%
|6 Months
|-15.58%
|YTD
|5.05%
|1 Year
|13.49%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|829.28
|Support 1
|795.73
|Resistance 2
|840.77
|Support 2
|773.67
|Resistance 3
|862.83
|Support 3
|762.18
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹930.0, 13.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1555 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹818.7 & ₹785.15 yesterday to end at ₹816.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.