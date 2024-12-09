Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 816.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 815.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 794.45 and closed at 792.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 818.70 and a low of 785.15 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 300,674.3 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of 1179.05 and a low of 693.76, with a trading volume of 1,555,873 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹815.6, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹816.75

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 815.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 795.73 and 829.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 795.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 829.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at 815.55. Over the past year, however, Tata Motors shares have seen a gain of 13.49%, reaching 815.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.68%, climbing to 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.86%
3 Months-22.66%
6 Months-15.58%
YTD5.05%
1 Year13.49%
09 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1829.28Support 1795.73
Resistance 2840.77Support 2773.67
Resistance 3862.83Support 3762.18
09 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 930.0, 13.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy11111214
    Hold9987
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell1122
09 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14943 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1555 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹792.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 818.7 & 785.15 yesterday to end at 816.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

