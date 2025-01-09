Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹792 and closed slightly higher at ₹793.4. The stock reached a high of ₹797 and a low of ₹781.75. With a market capitalization of ₹292,005.2 crore, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,009,226 shares for the day, indicating active investor interest.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 16.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1009 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹797 & ₹781.75 yesterday to end at ₹794.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.