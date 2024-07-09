Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1003.5 and closed at ₹993.7. The high for the day was ₹1016 and the low was ₹996.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹384148.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1065.6 and a 52-week low of ₹585. The BSE volume was 1219765 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1013.9
|Support 1
|994.2
|Resistance 2
|1024.8
|Support 2
|985.4
|Resistance 3
|1033.6
|Support 3
|974.5
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 9.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|12
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1219 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1016 & ₹996.3 yesterday to end at ₹993.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend