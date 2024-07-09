Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 993.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1002.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1003.5 and closed at 993.7. The high for the day was 1016 and the low was 996.3. The market capitalization stood at 384148.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 1065.6 and a 52-week low of 585. The BSE volume was 1219765 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11013.9Support 1994.2
Resistance 21024.8Support 2985.4
Resistance 31033.6Support 3974.5
09 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 9.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15151213
    Hold6675
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell1111
09 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12538 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1219 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹993.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1016 & 996.3 yesterday to end at 993.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.