Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹987.7 and closed at ₹988.2 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1015 and the low was ₹977.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹387,899.47 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹478.45. The BSE volume for the day was 417,305 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 1.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|12
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 16.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 417 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1015 & ₹977.75 yesterday to end at ₹988.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!