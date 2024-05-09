Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 2.43 %. The stock closed at 988.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1012.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 987.7 and closed at 988.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 1015 and the low was 977.75. The market capitalization stood at 387,899.47 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 478.45. The BSE volume for the day was 417,305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 1.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67712
    Buy14131313
    Hold4554
    Sell4331
    Strong Sell1111
09 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9474 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 417 k.

09 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹988.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1015 & 977.75 yesterday to end at 988.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.