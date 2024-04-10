Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1012.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 1021.95, closed at 1012.95, with a high of 1029.6 and a low of 1005 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was 386,366.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 1065.6 and a 52-week low of 450.05. The BSE volume for the day was 343,498 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1012.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors on BSE had a total volume of 343,498 shares traded with a closing price of 1012.95.

