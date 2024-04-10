Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹1021.95, closed at ₹1012.95, with a high of ₹1029.6 and a low of ₹1005 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was ₹386,366.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1065.6 and a 52-week low of ₹450.05. The BSE volume for the day was 343,498 shares traded.
10 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
