Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹821.95 and closed at ₹816.75, experiencing a high of ₹821.95 and a low of ₹796.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹294,029.9 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 605,611 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹930.0, 16.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 605 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹821.95 & ₹796.65 yesterday to end at ₹798.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.