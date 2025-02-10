Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 709.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 706.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 713.65 and closed at 709.55, experiencing a high of 715.90 and a low of 703.30. The company's market capitalization stands at 260,094.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 684.25. The BSE volume for the day was 418,891 shares, reflecting a stable trading activity amid fluctuating prices.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1713.2Support 1700.6
Resistance 2720.85Support 2695.65
Resistance 3725.8Support 3688.0
10 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 851.0, 20.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5467
    Buy13131110
    Hold78810
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
10 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15626 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹709.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 715.90 & 703.30 yesterday to end at 706.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

