Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹713.65 and closed at ₹709.55, experiencing a high of ₹715.90 and a low of ₹703.30. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹260,094.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹684.25. The BSE volume for the day was 418,891 shares, reflecting a stable trading activity amid fluctuating prices.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|713.2
|Support 1
|700.6
|Resistance 2
|720.85
|Support 2
|695.65
|Resistance 3
|725.8
|Support 3
|688.0
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 20.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|6
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹715.90 & ₹703.30 yesterday to end at ₹706.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend