Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹798.95 and closed at ₹794.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹809.95 and a low of ₹769.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹326,822.43 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 820,681 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|804.75
|Support 1
|764.45
|Resistance 2
|827.5
|Support 2
|746.9
|Resistance 3
|845.05
|Support 3
|724.15
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 18.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 820 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹809.95 & ₹769.65 yesterday to end at ₹780.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.