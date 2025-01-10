Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 794.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 780.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 798.95 and closed at 794.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 809.95 and a low of 769.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 326,822.43 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 820,681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1804.75Support 1764.45
Resistance 2827.5Support 2746.9
Resistance 3845.05Support 3724.15
10 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 18.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy11111114
    Hold8897
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
10 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14911 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 820 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹794.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 809.95 & 769.65 yesterday to end at 780.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.