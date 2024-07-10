Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 1002.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1014.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at 1002.25 and closed at 1002.35 on the last day. The high for the day was 1017.35 and the low was 998.2. The market capitalization stood at 388,901.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1065.6 and 593.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 378,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:17:05 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has decreased by -0.33% and is currently trading at 1011.40. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 64.57% to reach 1011.40. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 26.23% increase to reach 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.43%
3 Months-6.17%
6 Months27.29%
YTD30.53%
1 Year64.57%
10 Jul 2024, 09:03:04 AM IST

Tata Motors rolls out 'King of SUVs' festival with benefits up to ₹1.4 lakhs, after crossing 2 million sales

10 Jul 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11022.3Support 11003.15
Resistance 21029.4Support 2991.1
Resistance 31041.45Support 3984.0
10 Jul 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 8.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15151213
    Hold6675
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jul 2024, 08:18:13 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12620 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 378 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:01:47 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1002.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1017.35 & 998.2 yesterday to end at 1002.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

