Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹1002.25 and closed at ₹1002.35 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1017.35 and the low was ₹998.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹388,901.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1065.6 and ₹593.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 378,335 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has decreased by -0.33% and is currently trading at ₹1011.40. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 64.57% to reach ₹1011.40. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 26.23% increase to reach 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.43%
|3 Months
|-6.17%
|6 Months
|27.29%
|YTD
|30.53%
|1 Year
|64.57%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1022.3
|Support 1
|1003.15
|Resistance 2
|1029.4
|Support 2
|991.1
|Resistance 3
|1041.45
|Support 3
|984.0
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 8.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|12
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 378 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1017.35 & ₹998.2 yesterday to end at ₹1002.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend