Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹940 and closed at ₹938.15, with a high of ₹972.95 and a low of ₹935.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹371,903.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹538. The BSE volume for the day was 1,068,469 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|983.33
|Support 1
|945.68
|Resistance 2
|996.97
|Support 2
|921.67
|Resistance 3
|1020.98
|Support 3
|908.03
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 3.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|12
|12
|14
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1068 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹972.95 & ₹935.3 yesterday to end at ₹938.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend