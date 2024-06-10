Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 3.44 %. The stock closed at 938.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 940 and closed at 938.15, with a high of 972.95 and a low of 935.3. The market capitalization stood at 371,903.98 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 538. The BSE volume for the day was 1,068,469 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1983.33Support 1945.68
Resistance 2996.97Support 2921.67
Resistance 31020.98Support 3908.03
10 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 3.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy12121413
    Hold7745
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16800 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1068 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹938.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 972.95 & 935.3 yesterday to end at 938.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

