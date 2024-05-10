Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened and closed at ₹1012.2 with a high of ₹1042.95 and a low of ₹1007.75 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹394778.34 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low at ₹478.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1731104 shares traded.
Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1046.72
|Support 1
|1011.52
|Resistance 2
|1062.43
|Support 2
|992.03
|Resistance 3
|1081.92
|Support 3
|976.32
Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 2.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|12
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10388 k
The trading volume yesterday was 101.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1731 k.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1012.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1042.95 & ₹1007.75 yesterday to end at ₹1012.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
