LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 10 May 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 10 May 2024, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 1012.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1030.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened and closed at 1012.2 with a high of 1042.95 and a low of 1007.75 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 394778.34 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1065.6 and the 52-week low at 478.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1731104 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 09:02:05 AM IST

10 May 2024, 09:02:05 AM IST

10 May 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11046.72Support 11011.52
Resistance 21062.43Support 2992.03
Resistance 31081.92Support 3976.32
10 May 2024, 08:35:32 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 2.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67712
    Buy14131313
    Hold4554
    Sell4331
    Strong Sell1111
10 May 2024, 08:19:50 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10388 k

The trading volume yesterday was 101.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1731 k.

10 May 2024, 08:06:51 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1012.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1042.95 & 1007.75 yesterday to end at 1012.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

