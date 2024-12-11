Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 798.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 800 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 805.75 and closed at 798.90, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 810.45 and a low of 797.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 294,029.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1,179.05 and a low of 693.76, with a BSE trading volume of 840,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1808.68Support 1795.78
Resistance 2816.02Support 2790.22
Resistance 3821.58Support 3782.88
11 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 930.0, 16.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy11111214
    Hold9987
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell1122
11 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14873 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 840 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹798.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 810.45 & 797.55 yesterday to end at 800. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

