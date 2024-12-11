Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹805.75 and closed at ₹798.90, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹810.45 and a low of ₹797.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹294,029.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76, with a BSE trading volume of 840,713 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|808.68
|Support 1
|795.78
|Resistance 2
|816.02
|Support 2
|790.22
|Resistance 3
|821.58
|Support 3
|782.88
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹930.0, 16.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 840 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹810.45 & ₹797.55 yesterday to end at ₹800. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.