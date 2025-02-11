Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹711.65 and closed lower at ₹706.55. The stock reached a high of ₹711.65 and a low of ₹693.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹256,137.19 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and low of ₹684.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 507,724 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 507 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹711.65 & ₹693.15 yesterday to end at ₹695.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend