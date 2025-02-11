Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 706.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 695.80 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 711.65 and closed lower at 706.55. The stock reached a high of 711.65 and a low of 693.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 256,137.19 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 1,179.05 and low of 684.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 507,724 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15590 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 507 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹706.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 711.65 & 693.15 yesterday to end at 695.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.