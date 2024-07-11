Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1014.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1005.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1016.8 and closed at 1014.75. The high for the day was 1020 and the low was 986.8. The market capitalization was 385336.83 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 593.5. The BSE volume was 350,650 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12539 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1014.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1020 & 986.8 yesterday to end at 1005.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.