Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1016.8 and closed at ₹1014.75. The high for the day was ₹1020 and the low was ₹986.8. The market capitalization was ₹385336.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹593.5. The BSE volume was 350,650 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1020 & ₹986.8 yesterday to end at ₹1005.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend