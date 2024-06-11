Explore
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock rises on positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock rises on positive trading day

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 971.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 987.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at 973.95 and closed at 971.8. The stock reached a high of 973.95 and a low of 967.45. The market capitalization stood at 3,71,635.71 crore. The 52-week high was 1,062.32 and the 52-week low was 536.34. The BSE volume for the day was 50,136 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:25:37 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹987.55, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹971.8

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 983.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 991.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 991.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:15:01 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 1.67% to reach 988, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12787.984.70.6713066.859256.75402054.86
Tata Motors988.016.21.671062.32536.34378625.5
Tata Motors DVR665.213.01.99709.52281.96254920.73
Ashok Leyland234.43.01.3237.9151.668827.51
Jupiter Wagons661.038.36.15681.9132.727252.61
11 Jun 2024, 11:02:46 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 1.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy12121413
    Hold7745
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1111
11 Jun 2024, 10:45:07 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.27% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has seen a 13.27% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday, with the price at 988.4, up by 1.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume might signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:33:00 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors touched a high of 990.7 & a low of 966.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1996.22Support 1972.27
Resistance 21005.43Support 2957.53
Resistance 31020.17Support 3948.32
11 Jun 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:52:51 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Motors' stock price increased by 0.44% to reach 976.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Maruti Suzuki India is declining, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons are all seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.13% and up by 0.04%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12684.45-18.75-0.1513066.859256.75398802.37
Tata Motors976.14.30.441062.32536.34374065.13
Tata Motors DVR657.55.30.81709.52281.96251969.9
Ashok Leyland231.650.250.11237.9151.668020.02
Jupiter Wagons656.333.65.4681.9132.727058.83
11 Jun 2024, 09:34:25 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹971.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 973.95 & 967.45 yesterday to end at 971.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

