Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock rises on positive trading day

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at ₹973.95 and closed at ₹971.8. The stock reached a high of ₹973.95 and a low of ₹967.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹3,71,635.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1,062.32 and the 52-week low was ₹536.34. The BSE volume for the day was 50,136 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹983.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹991.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹991.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 1.67% to reach ₹988, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12787.9
|84.7
|0.67
|13066.85
|9256.75
|402054.86
|Tata Motors
|988.0
|16.2
|1.67
|1062.32
|536.34
|378625.5
|Tata Motors DVR
|665.2
|13.0
|1.99
|709.52
|281.96
|254920.73
|Ashok Leyland
|234.4
|3.0
|1.3
|237.9
|151.6
|68827.51
|Jupiter Wagons
|661.0
|38.3
|6.15
|681.9
|132.7
|27252.61
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 1.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|12
|12
|14
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has seen a 13.27% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹988.4, up by 1.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume might signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors touched a high of 990.7 & a low of 966.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|996.22
|Support 1
|972.27
|Resistance 2
|1005.43
|Support 2
|957.53
|Resistance 3
|1020.17
|Support 3
|948.32
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Motors' stock price increased by 0.44% to reach ₹976.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Maruti Suzuki India is declining, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons are all seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.13% and up by 0.04%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12684.45
|-18.75
|-0.15
|13066.85
|9256.75
|398802.37
|Tata Motors
|976.1
|4.3
|0.44
|1062.32
|536.34
|374065.13
|Tata Motors DVR
|657.5
|5.3
|0.81
|709.52
|281.96
|251969.9
|Ashok Leyland
|231.65
|0.25
|0.11
|237.9
|151.6
|68020.02
|Jupiter Wagons
|656.3
|33.6
|5.4
|681.9
|132.7
|27058.83
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹973.95 & ₹967.45 yesterday to end at ₹971.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend