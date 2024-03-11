Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 1039.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1031.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹1026.85 and closed at ₹1017.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1046.85 and the low was ₹1014. The market capitalization was ₹398,253.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 790,978 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:43:30 AM IST
Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1031.9, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1039.35
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹1031.9 with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -7.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
6.33%
3 Months
35.03%
6 Months
69.02%
YTD
33.25%
1 Year
136.58%
11 Mar 2024, 09:01:37 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1039.35, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹1017.6
The current price of Tata Motors stock is ₹1039.35, showing a 2.14% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 21.75 points.
11 Mar 2024, 08:02:52 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1017.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on BSE had a total trading volume of 790,978 shares with a closing price of ₹1017.6.
