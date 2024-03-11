Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹1026.85 and closed at ₹1017.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1046.85 and the low was ₹1014. The market capitalization was ₹398,253.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 790,978 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹1031.9 with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -7.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.33%
|3 Months
|35.03%
|6 Months
|69.02%
|YTD
|33.25%
|1 Year
|136.58%
The current price of Tata Motors stock is ₹1039.35, showing a 2.14% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 21.75 points.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on BSE had a total trading volume of 790,978 shares with a closing price of ₹1017.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!