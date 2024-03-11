Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 1039.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1031.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 1026.85 and closed at 1017.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1046.85 and the low was 1014. The market capitalization was 398,253.35 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 790,978 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1031.9, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1039.35

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 1031.9 with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -7.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.33%
3 Months35.03%
6 Months69.02%
YTD33.25%
1 Year136.58%
11 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1039.35, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹1017.6

The current price of Tata Motors stock is 1039.35, showing a 2.14% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 21.75 points.

11 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1017.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on BSE had a total trading volume of 790,978 shares with a closing price of 1017.6.

