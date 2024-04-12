Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Gains Ground in Market Trading

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock on the last day opened at ₹1012.9 and closed at ₹1008.2. The high for the day was ₹1021 and the low was ₹1010. The market capitalization was ₹388263.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹450.05. The BSE volume for the day was 160151 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.43%
|3 Months
|19.72%
|6 Months
|59.86%
|YTD
|29.94%
|1 Year
|120.95%
The current price of Tata Motors stock is ₹1013.15 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading at Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume was 160,151 shares with a closing price of ₹1008.2.
