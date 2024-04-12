Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Gains Ground in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1008.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock on the last day opened at 1012.9 and closed at 1008.2. The high for the day was 1021 and the low was 1010. The market capitalization was 388263.53 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 450.05. The BSE volume for the day was 160151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.43%
3 Months19.72%
6 Months59.86%
YTD29.94%
1 Year120.95%
12 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1013.15, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1008.2

The current price of Tata Motors stock is 1013.15 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1008.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume was 160,151 shares with a closing price of 1008.2.

