Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1059.55 and closed at ₹1041.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1082.65 and a low of ₹1052. The company has a market capitalization of ₹409170.76 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹591.67. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 624,743 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1085.13
|Support 1
|1054.48
|Resistance 2
|1099.22
|Support 2
|1037.92
|Resistance 3
|1115.78
|Support 3
|1023.83
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 12.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|14
|16
|15
|11
|Hold
|7
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 624 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1082.65 & ₹1052 yesterday to end at ₹1067.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.