Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 800 per share. The stock is currently trading at 799 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 803.9 and closed at 800, experiencing a high of 806.8 and a low of 798.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 294,453.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 627,361 shares for Tata Motors, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹800 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 806.8 & 798.05 yesterday to end at 799. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

