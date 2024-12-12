Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹803.9 and closed at ₹800, experiencing a high of ₹806.8 and a low of ₹798.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹294,453.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 627,361 shares for Tata Motors, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹800 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹806.8 & ₹798.05 yesterday to end at ₹799. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.