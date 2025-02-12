Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 12 2025 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.10 -0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.40 -1.21%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.70 0.30%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.95 -1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.95 0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.60 %. The stock closed at 695.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 677.70 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 696.65 and closed slightly lower at 695.80. The stock reached a high of 696.65 and a low of 675 during the session. With a market capitalization of 249,474.24 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 684.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 626,711 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:17:09 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.47%, currently trading at 680.90. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Motors shares has decreased by 23.30%, also standing at 680.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months-10.42%
6 Months-33.83%
YTD-4.51%
1 Year-23.3%
12 Feb 2025, 08:49:46 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1690.77Support 1669.12
Resistance 2704.53Support 2661.23
Resistance 3712.42Support 3647.47
12 Feb 2025, 08:31:08 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 851.0, 25.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy13131110
    Hold77810
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
12 Feb 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15656 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 626 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:02:07 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹695.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 696.65 & 675 yesterday to end at 677.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue