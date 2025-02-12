Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹696.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹695.80. The stock reached a high of ₹696.65 and a low of ₹675 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹249,474.24 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹684.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 626,711 shares for the day.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹680.90. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Motors shares has decreased by 23.30%, also standing at ₹680.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|-10.42%
|6 Months
|-33.83%
|YTD
|-4.51%
|1 Year
|-23.3%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|690.77
|Support 1
|669.12
|Resistance 2
|704.53
|Support 2
|661.23
|Resistance 3
|712.42
|Support 3
|647.47
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 25.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 626 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹696.65 & ₹675 yesterday to end at ₹677.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend