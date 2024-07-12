Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1008.9 and closed at ₹1005.45 with a high of ₹1025.45 and a low of ₹1007.6. The market capitalization was ₹391200.52 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1065.6 and the low was at ₹593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 390,361 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1028.1
|Support 1
|1010.25
|Resistance 2
|1035.7
|Support 2
|1000.0
|Resistance 3
|1045.95
|Support 3
|992.4
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 7.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1025.45 & ₹1007.6 yesterday to end at ₹1020.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend