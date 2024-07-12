Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 1005.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1020.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1008.9 and closed at 1005.45 with a high of 1025.45 and a low of 1007.6. The market capitalization was 391200.52 crore. The 52-week high was at 1065.6 and the low was at 593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 390,361 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11028.1Support 11010.25
Resistance 21035.7Support 21000.0
Resistance 31045.95Support 3992.4
12 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 7.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15151313
    Hold6675
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
12 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12210 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1005.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1025.45 & 1007.6 yesterday to end at 1020.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

