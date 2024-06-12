Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹995.6, closed at ₹987.1 with a high of ₹1010 and a low of ₹990.6. The market capitalization was ₹380757.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1062.32 and the 52-week low was ₹536.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1018230 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tata Motors by 12 AM is 36.60% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹992, up by 0.5%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, along with price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher trading volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 997.55 and 991.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 991.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 997.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|940.58
|10 Days
|937.69
|20 Days
|943.69
|50 Days
|976.22
|100 Days
|947.87
|300 Days
|805.89
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1010 & ₹990.6 yesterday to end at ₹987.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend