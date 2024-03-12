Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹1037, reached a high of ₹1037, and a low of ₹1021 before closing at ₹1039.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹393,904.31 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 763,675 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1039.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors' BSE volume was 763675 shares, and the closing price was ₹1039.35.