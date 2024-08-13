Explore
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 1067.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1076.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 1062.25 and closed at 1067.45. The stock hit a high of 1079.9 and a low of 1055.05, with a trading volume of 430,577 shares on the BSE. Tata Motors' market capitalization stands at 412,486.44 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between 591.67 and 1179.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:16:34 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at 1068.45. Over the past year, however, Tata Motors' shares have gained 76.44%, reaching 1068.45. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.87%
3 Months2.77%
6 Months18.41%
YTD38.4%
1 Year76.44%
13 Aug 2024, 09:01:34 AM IST

Chandan Taparia's recommendations: How to trade Tata Motors, Cipla, Oil India shares on August 13?

Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, August 13. According to him, these stocks – Tata Motors, Cipla and Oil India – are technically placed to see a decent upmove.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/chandan-taparias-recommendations-how-to-trade-tata-motors-cipla-oil-india-shares-on-august-13-11723470414583.html

13 Aug 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11085.52Support 11060.67
Resistance 21095.13Support 21045.43
Resistance 31110.37Support 31035.82
13 Aug 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 11.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy14141511
    Hold7767
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell2211
13 Aug 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15747 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 430 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:02:58 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1067.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1079.9 & 1055.05 yesterday to end at 1076.1. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

