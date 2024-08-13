Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1062.25 and closed at ₹1067.45. The stock hit a high of ₹1079.9 and a low of ₹1055.05, with a trading volume of 430,577 shares on the BSE. Tata Motors' market capitalization stands at ₹412,486.44 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹591.67 and ₹1179.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹1068.45. Over the past year, however, Tata Motors' shares have gained 76.44%, reaching ₹1068.45. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.87%
|3 Months
|2.77%
|6 Months
|18.41%
|YTD
|38.4%
|1 Year
|76.44%
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, August 13. According to him, these stocks – Tata Motors, Cipla and Oil India – are technically placed to see a decent upmove.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1085.52
|Support 1
|1060.67
|Resistance 2
|1095.13
|Support 2
|1045.43
|Resistance 3
|1110.37
|Support 3
|1035.82
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 11.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 430 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1079.9 & ₹1055.05 yesterday to end at ₹1076.1. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.