Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹803 and closed at ₹799, experiencing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹803 and a low of ₹784.95 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹294,158.7 crores. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76, with a trading volume of 526,867 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|798.58
|Support 1
|780.53
|Resistance 2
|809.82
|Support 2
|773.72
|Resistance 3
|816.63
|Support 3
|762.48
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 17.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Buy
|10
|11
|10
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 526 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹803 & ₹784.95 yesterday to end at ₹786.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend