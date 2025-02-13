Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 13 2025 09:34:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.20 1.47%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 682.65 -0.26%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.85 -0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 306.70 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 732.60 -0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 684.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 682.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 679.70 and closed slightly lower at 677.70. The stock experienced a high of 687.45 and a low of 667.40 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 251,940.64 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1,179.05 and above its 52-week low of 675. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 729,759 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:42:39 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

13 Feb 2025, 09:34:42 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹682.75, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹684.40

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 682.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 672.45 and 692.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 672.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 692.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:21:34 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at 686.05. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 23.30%, also landing at 686.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months-10.42%
6 Months-33.83%
YTD-4.51%
1 Year-23.3%
13 Feb 2025, 09:00:32 AM IST

Reliance, Asian Paints to Tata Motors: Over 700 stocks sink to 52-week lows amid stock market crash

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/reliance-asian-paints-tata-motors-over-700-stocks-sink-to-52-week-lows-on-bse-amid-stock-market-crash-11739355787679.html

13 Feb 2025, 09:00:32 AM IST

Tata Motors shares: 42% crash from peak wipes off investor wealth by ₹1.8 lakh crore

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-motors-shares-42-crash-from-peak-wipes-off-rs-1-8-lakh-crore-from-investor-wealth-11739356750436.html

13 Feb 2025, 08:50:49 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1692.5Support 1672.45
Resistance 2700.0Support 2659.9
Resistance 3712.55Support 3652.4
13 Feb 2025, 08:33:16 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 851.0, 24.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy13131111
    Hold7789
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15866 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 729 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:05:26 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹677.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 687.45 & 667.40 yesterday to end at 684.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue