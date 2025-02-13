Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹679.70 and closed slightly lower at ₹677.70. The stock experienced a high of ₹687.45 and a low of ₹667.40 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹251,940.64 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and above its 52-week low of ₹675. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 729,759 shares.
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹682.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹672.45 and ₹692.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹672.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 692.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at ₹686.05. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 23.30%, also landing at ₹686.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|-10.42%
|6 Months
|-33.83%
|YTD
|-4.51%
|1 Year
|-23.3%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|692.5
|Support 1
|672.45
|Resistance 2
|700.0
|Support 2
|659.9
|Resistance 3
|712.55
|Support 3
|652.4
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 24.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 729 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹687.45 & ₹667.40 yesterday to end at ₹684.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend