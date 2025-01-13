Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened and closed at ₹780.05, indicating stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹787.8 and a low of ₹767.1. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹324,455.37 crore, Tata Motors remains a significant player in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹718, with a trading volume of 536,247 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|787.0
|Support 1
|766.3
|Resistance 2
|797.75
|Support 2
|756.35
|Resistance 3
|807.7
|Support 3
|745.6
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 19.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 536 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹787.8 & ₹767.1 yesterday to end at ₹774.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.