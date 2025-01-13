Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 780.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 774.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened and closed at 780.05, indicating stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 787.8 and a low of 767.1. With a market capitalization of approximately 324,455.37 crore, Tata Motors remains a significant player in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1179.05 and a low of 718, with a trading volume of 536,247 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1787.0Support 1766.3
Resistance 2797.75Support 2756.35
Resistance 3807.7Support 3745.6
13 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 19.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy11111014
    Hold8897
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
13 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14938 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 536 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹780.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 787.8 & 767.1 yesterday to end at 774.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

