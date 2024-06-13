Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 987.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 988.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 995.6 and closed at 987.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1010 and the low was 987. The market capitalization stood at 378,879.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1062.32 and the 52-week low was 536.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,408,984 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13539 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1408 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹987.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1010 & 987 yesterday to end at 987.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

