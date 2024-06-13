Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹995.6 and closed at ₹987.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1010 and the low was ₹987. The market capitalization stood at ₹378,879.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1062.32 and the 52-week low was ₹536.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,408,984 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1408 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1010 & ₹987 yesterday to end at ₹987.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend