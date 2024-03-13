Active Stocks
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 1028 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1016.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors ended the day with an open and close price of 1028. The stock reached a high of 1037 and a low of 1011.2. The market capitalization stood at 389536.11 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6, and the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE trading volume for the day was 633,568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.97%
3 Months34.15%
6 Months63.74%
YTD30.33%
1 Year140.65%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00:50 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1016.6, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹1028

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at 1016.6, which represents a decrease of 1.11% in percentage change and a net change of -11.4 points. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Tata Motors.

13 Mar 2024, 08:03:05 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1028 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 633,568 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 1,028.

