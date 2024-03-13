Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 1028 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1016.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors ended the day with an open and close price of ₹1028. The stock reached a high of ₹1037 and a low of ₹1011.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹389536.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE trading volume for the day was 633,568 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
2.97%
3 Months
34.15%
6 Months
63.74%
YTD
30.33%
1 Year
140.65%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00:50 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1016.6, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹1028
The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹1016.6, which represents a decrease of 1.11% in percentage change and a net change of -11.4 points. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Tata Motors.
13 Mar 2024, 08:03:05 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1028 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 633,568 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹1,028.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!