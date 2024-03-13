Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors ended the day with an open and close price of ₹1028. The stock reached a high of ₹1037 and a low of ₹1011.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹389536.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE trading volume for the day was 633,568 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.97%
|3 Months
|34.15%
|6 Months
|63.74%
|YTD
|30.33%
|1 Year
|140.65%
The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹1016.6, which represents a decrease of 1.11% in percentage change and a net change of -11.4 points. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Tata Motors.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 633,568 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹1,028.
