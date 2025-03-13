Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:48 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 668.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 659.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 673.30 and closed at 668.45, experiencing a high of 673.30 and a low of 657.65. The company's market capitalization stands at 242,608.77 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 606.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 326,555 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -51.47% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 51.47% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 654.15, reflecting a decrease of 2.14%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

13 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 664.8 & a low of 656.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 660.67 and 658.33 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1662.15Support 1653.5
Resistance 2667.8Support 2650.5
Resistance 3670.8Support 3644.85
13 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹668.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 673.30 & 657.65 yesterday to end at 659.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

