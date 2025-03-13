Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹673.30 and closed at ₹668.45, experiencing a high of ₹673.30 and a low of ₹657.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹242,608.77 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹606.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 326,555 shares for the day.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 51.47% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹654.15, reflecting a decrease of 2.14%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 664.8 & a low of 656.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 660.67 and 658.33 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|662.15
|Support 1
|653.5
|Resistance 2
|667.8
|Support 2
|650.5
|Resistance 3
|670.8
|Support 3
|644.85
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹673.30 & ₹657.65 yesterday to end at ₹659.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.