Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 09:35:26
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.10 -7.90%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.40 -1.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 806.00 -1.51%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.05 -1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 299.75 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Negative
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Negative

7 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -7.48 %. The stock closed at 1046.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 968.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1039.2 and closed at 1030.15. The high for the day was 1050 and the low was 1030.75. The market capitalization stood at 401178.18 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors was 1065.6 and the low was 478.45. The BSE volume for the day was 792542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:44:33 AM IST

Tata Motors share price tanks 6% after Q4 results 2024. Opportunity to buy?

Tata Motors share price witnessed sharp selling in early morning session on Monday

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-motors-share-price-tanks-6-after-q4-results-2024-opportunity-to-buy-11715572218638.html

13 May 2024, 09:31:36 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹968.55, down -7.48% from yesterday's ₹1046.85

Tata Motors share price is at 968.55 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1015.92. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

13 May 2024, 09:15:42 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors' stock price dropped by -3.81% and is currently trading at 1007.00. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have gained 104.58% to reach 1007.00, while the Nifty index increased by 20.42% to reach 22055.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.28%
3 Months12.71%
6 Months60.76%
YTD34.19%
1 Year104.58%
13 May 2024, 09:01:02 AM IST

Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, Zomato

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 13:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tata-motors-icici-bank-vedanta-piramal-enterprises-zomato-11715566648709.html

13 May 2024, 08:52:39 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11054.42Support 11035.17
Resistance 21061.83Support 21023.33
Resistance 31073.67Support 31015.92
13 May 2024, 08:33:52 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 4.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66712
    Buy14141313
    Hold4454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
13 May 2024, 08:20:59 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10699 k

The trading volume yesterday was 32.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 792 k.

13 May 2024, 08:00:35 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1030.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1050 & 1030.75 yesterday to end at 1030.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue