Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Negative

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1039.2 and closed at ₹1030.15. The high for the day was ₹1050 and the low was ₹1030.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹401178.18 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors was ₹1065.6 and the low was ₹478.45. The BSE volume for the day was 792542 shares.
Tata Motors share price witnessed sharp selling in early morning session on Monday
Tata Motors share price is at ₹968.55 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1015.92. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Tata Motors' stock price dropped by -3.81% and is currently trading at ₹1007.00. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have gained 104.58% to reach ₹1007.00, while the Nifty index increased by 20.42% to reach 22055.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.28%
|3 Months
|12.71%
|6 Months
|60.76%
|YTD
|34.19%
|1 Year
|104.58%
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 13:
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1054.42
|Support 1
|1035.17
|Resistance 2
|1061.83
|Support 2
|1023.33
|Resistance 3
|1073.67
|Support 3
|1015.92
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 4.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|12
|Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 32.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 792 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1050 & ₹1030.75 yesterday to end at ₹1030.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
