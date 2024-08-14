Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened and closed at ₹1076.1, with a high of ₹1076.1 and a low of ₹1048.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹403842.66 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Motors' stock has ranged between a high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹591.67. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 279,463 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 279 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1076.1 & ₹1048.2 yesterday to end at ₹1053.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.